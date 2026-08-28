Over VND10 trillion invested in expansion of Da Nang International Airport

Da Nang will invest more than VND10 trillion to expand its international airport, with Terminal T1 set to handle 14 million passengers annually and additional aircraft parking stands planned by 2027.

Delegates perform the ceremonial launch of the Terminal T1 renovation and expansion project. (Photo: SGGP)

On August 27, the Da Nang People’s Committee, in coordination with the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), announced the implementation of projects to expand Da Nang International Airport, with total investment exceeding VND10.106 trillion (US$387.2 million).

The projects include the renovation and expansion of Terminal T1 and the first-phase expansion of the aircraft apron.

The Terminal T1 renovation and expansion project has an investment of more than VND9.936 trillion, financed by ACV. Upon completion, the terminal will have a capacity of approximately 14 million passengers per year and a total floor area of around 96,000 square meters.

Construction is scheduled to begin in August 2027, with the expanded section expected to become operational in January 2029. The renovation of the existing terminal is slated for completion in August 2029.

Meanwhile, the first-phase aircraft apron expansion project has a total investment of more than VND170 billion and will add six Code C aircraft parking stands. The project is expected to be completed in July 2027.

Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Le Quang Nam, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Le Quang Nam praised ACV for proactively mobilizing resources and gradually translating the master plan for Da Nang International Airport into reality.

He particularly noted that the architectural design for Terminal T1 had been developed along modern and harmonious lines while considering Da Nang’s identity and image.

He also urged ACV to concentrate resources, accelerate procedures, and implement the projects in a decisive, scientific, safe, and effective manner, ensuring construction quality and adherence to the planned schedule. Appropriate construction arrangements should also be made to minimize disruptions during implementation.

Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Hung presents the decision approving the adjusted investment policy for the Terminal T1 Renovation and Expansion project. (Photo: SGGP)

Acting General Director of ACV Nguyen Duc Hung said the corporation would coordinate closely with the Da Nang authorities and relevant agencies to carry out the projects while minimizing their impact on the airport’s existing operations.

On the occasion, ACV also announced and presented awards for the architectural design competition for the Terminal T1 Renovation and Expansion Project and launched a flight information service on the Danang Smart City application.

By Xuan Quynh—Translated by Kim Khanh