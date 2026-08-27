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Petrol, diesel prices fall in August 27 adjustment

Petrol and diesel prices were reduced from 15 p.m. on August 27 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, the price of E5 RON92 biofuel is capped at VND21,763 (US$0.83 ) per liter, down VND70, while E10 RON95-III is priced at no more than VND22,602 per liter, down VND66. That of 0.05S diesel is set at no more than VND28,084 per liter, a decrease of VND311.

Meanwhile, the price of mazut 180CST 3.5S rose by VND451 to VND18,140 per liter.

The MoIT will coordinate with relevant agencies to inspect and monitor traders’ fulfilment of their responsibility for ensuring adequate fuel supplies for the domestic market and will strictly handle any violations, if detected.

The MoIT and the Ministry of Finance will also continue monitoring global market developments and adjust domestic fuel prices accordingly, while proposing additional price stabilisation measures to the Government and the Prime Minister when necessary.

​The two ministries made no contributions to or disbursements from the Fuel Price Stabilisation Fund in the latest adjustment.

VNA

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diesel prices price of E5 RON92 biofuel the Fuel Price Stabilisation Fund

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