Business

Flooding disrupts food supply, supermarkets boost stock to stabilize prices

SGGPO

Flooding across the Northern and North-Central provinces has hit agricultural production and disrupted food supplies, prompting retailers to stock up as food demand is expected to surge during National Day (September 2) holiday.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, as of the morning of August 28, flooding had affected 32,930 hectares of rice and other crops.

Ninh Binh Province recorded the largest affected area at 16,115 hectares, followed by Bac Ninh with 7,316 hectares, Lang Son with 4,130 hectares, Hanoi with 1,209 hectares, Thai Nguyen with 1,085 hectares, Quang Ninh with 540 hectares, and Thanh Hoa with 380 hectares.

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As floodwaters recede, vegetable fields in Bac Ninh Province reveal wilted and damaged crops. Photo: Ly Son

More than 1,400 hectares of other crops and over 1,000 hectares of aquaculture were also damaged in localities including Bac Ninh, Quang Ninh and Hai Phong.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper’s reporters said that vegetable prices at several markets in Hanoi, Bac Ninh and Lang Son had edged up over the past two to three days as supplies and transportation were affected by heavy rain and flooding.

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An jujube orchard wilts after flooding caused by heavy rains in Bac Ninh Province. Photo: Quan Bang

In response, retail chains have proactively increased inventories and adjusted supplies to meet demand during the holiday.

GO! launched its National Day promotion on August 27, running through September 9, with a focus on staple foods, fresh produce, fruits, frozen foods and other essential goods.

Saigon Co.op has launched its “30 Years of Pride in Vietnamese Supermarkets” program at more than 800 outlets, featuring over 5,000 locally made products.

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Food shopping demand is expected to rise during the National Day holiday and the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival.

WinCommerce said that it began preparing supplies two months before the holiday, with stocks of some fresh food items expected to increase by 130-200 percent from normal levels.

WinMart, WinMart+ and WiN will maintain stable prices, boost promotions and adjust inventories among stores and distribution centers to ensure adequate supplies.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said early stockpiling and coordination with suppliers would help ensure adequate supplies and curb localized price increases during the holiday.

By Phuc Hau — Translated by Huyen Huong

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National Day holiday flooding food supply supermarkets food prices agricultural production retail

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