Ships from Russian Navy fleet begin five-day friendship visit in Da Nang City

Three ships from the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet docked at Tien Sa Port in the Centrally- run city of Da Nang on May 10, starting a five-day friendship visit to Vietnam.

The ships consist of the Russian Steregushchiy class corvette Rezky, Steregushchiy class corvette named Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Cidengapov and medium-sized marine tanker Pechenga.

Two Russian Steregushchiy class corvettes dock at Tien Sa Port in the Centrally- run city of Da Nang on May 10. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

The ships, carrying 262 Russian officers, sailors and crew members, were led by Navy Captain Anciferov Alexey Vitalievich.

Representatives from the Navy Region 3 Command, the Da Nang City People's Committee and Military Region 5 Command among others are present at Tien Sa Port to welcome the Russian officers and crew members. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

During their stay in Da Nang City, they are set to join several activities, including laying a wreath at the Martyrs' Memorial in Da Nang City; paying courtesy visits to leaders of the Da Nang People's Committee, the Military Region 5 Command and the Vietnam People's Navy Region 3 Command; sports exchanges with their counterparts of Vietnam People's Navy and visiting historical and cultural sites in the city.

Russian officers and sailors aboard the ships (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

Modern weapons are equipped on the ships. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

The visit takes place in the context of Vietnam and the Russian Federation approaching the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations (January 30, 1950 – January 30, 2025), and it serves to strengthen and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Beyond its diplomatic significance, the visit also contributes to promoting the image of Da Nang to the international community.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong