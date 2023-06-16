SGGP newspaper's reporter receives HCMC propaganda board's compliments

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue on June 15 presented a compliment letter to journalist Pham Hoai Nam of the SGGP Newspaper for his articles on fighting against wrong and hostile views.

The Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee hoped that journalist Pham Hoai Nam will continue to write stories featuring tough subjects and concerned issues, contributing to the fight against wrong and hostile views and spreading useful information.

He suggested that the editorial staff of the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper continuously encourages journalist Pham Hoai Nam and reporters to have more high-quality news articles in various fields. Especially, after the new resolution to replace Resolution 54 on specific mechanisms for HCMC development is passed by the National Assembly, the SGGP Newspaper will publish outstanding news articles presenting the city's significant achievements and development in the upcoming period.

Deputy Head of the Department of Press and Publication under the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee, Do Quyet Thang previously highly appreciated the series of articles by journalist Pham Hoai Nam on clarifying activities and artifices of hostile forces at home and abroad on spreading false news that is toxic, against the Party and State, distorting, slandering and defaming the history and the leadership of the country; and enticing young people to participate in their activities.

Editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper Tang Huu Phong extended his sincere thanks to the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee for sending words of encouragement to reporter Pham Hoai Nam and the newspaper.

He also highly appreciated journalist Pham Hoai Nam’s responsibility for seeking and exploiting tough subjects and coordinating with the functional units to clarify the cases and issues. He hoped that the reporter will continue to attach to the newspaper and have more high-quality articles contributing to the newspaper’s development.