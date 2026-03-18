National

SGGP Newspaper wins award at Party-building journalism prizes

SGGP

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper received a Consolation Prize at the eighth Hanoi Journalism Awards on Party Building and the Political System in 2025.

Accordingly, the organization board selected 34 outstanding works from 323 submissions by 36 media organizations to honor the awards.

1-6632-5090.jpg
Mr. Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee (first from right), presents the Special Prize to the winning group of authors.

On the afternoon of March 17, marking the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Hanoi Party Committee (March 17, 1930 – March 17, 2026), the Hanoi Party Committee held the award ceremony for the eighth Hanoi Journalism Awards on Party Building and the Political System in 2025.

A total of 323 entries from 36 press agencies were submitted, an increase of 139 works and 10 organizations compared to the previous year.

The preliminary and final judging panels selected 34 outstanding journalistic works for awards, including one Special Prize, three First Prizes, five Second Prizes, seven Third Prizes, three thematic prizes and 15 Consolation Prizes.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper won a Consolation Prize for the work “Aspiration for Happiness on the Capital’s Only Island Commune” by authors Nguyen Quoc Khanh and Tran Luu.

By Minh Khang- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Party-building journalism prizes the eighth Hanoi Journalism Awards Consolation Prize

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn