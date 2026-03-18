SGGP Newspaper wins award at Party-building journalism prizes

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper received a Consolation Prize at the eighth Hanoi Journalism Awards on Party Building and the Political System in 2025.

Accordingly, the organization board selected 34 outstanding works from 323 submissions by 36 media organizations to honor the awards.

Mr. Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee (first from right), presents the Special Prize to the winning group of authors.

On the afternoon of March 17, marking the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Hanoi Party Committee (March 17, 1930 – March 17, 2026), the Hanoi Party Committee held the award ceremony for the eighth Hanoi Journalism Awards on Party Building and the Political System in 2025.

A total of 323 entries from 36 press agencies were submitted, an increase of 139 works and 10 organizations compared to the previous year.

The preliminary and final judging panels selected 34 outstanding journalistic works for awards, including one Special Prize, three First Prizes, five Second Prizes, seven Third Prizes, three thematic prizes and 15 Consolation Prizes.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper won a Consolation Prize for the work “Aspiration for Happiness on the Capital’s Only Island Commune” by authors Nguyen Quoc Khanh and Tran Luu.

By Minh Khang- Translated by Huyen Huong