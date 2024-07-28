SGGP Newspaper visits, presents gifts to revolutionary contributors in Cu Chi

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in collaboration with the authorities of An Phu Commune, Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City implemented a program of caring for Vietnamese heroic mothers and families of policy beneficiaries in the locality.

Additionally, the two sides organized an environmental protection event, namely “Green Sunday”, in Cu Chi District on July 27.

The program towards the 77th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947- 2024) is part of activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first issue of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (May 5, 1975 –2025); and responds to the 154th Green Sunday and the peak day “Volunteering to join hands to build landscapes and protect rural environments”.

On the same day, the delegation of SGGP Newspaper visited and presented gifts to Vietnamese heroic mother Dang Thi Dam and ten families of policy beneficiaries facing difficulties in An Phu Commune, Cu Chi District.

Earlier, in the morning of July 27, the delegation visited and offered incense at Ben Duc Memorial Temple and Cu Chi District Martyrs' Cemetery, and cleaned up the district cemetery.

Attending the program, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of An Phu Commune Bui Tien Dat informed that there are still many war invalids, policy families and Vietnamese heroic mothers in need of care at the locality. Over the passing time, the commune People's Committee has made efforts to mobilize various sources of support for these mothers and revolutionary contributors.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of An Phu Commune Bui Tien Dat said that this gift-offering visit was a meaningful activity to uphold traditional values of paying tribute to those who have contributed to the revolution.

Some photos captured at the gift-offering visit of SGGP Newspaper's delegation:

By Tieu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong