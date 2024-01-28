SGGP Newspaper offers Tet gifts to Party members with difficult circumstances

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper coordinated with Phu Nhuan District Party Committee and the Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) to host a program offering Tet gifts to Party members with difficult circumstances in HCMC this morning.

Journalist Tang Huu Phong, Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper gives Tet gifts and Spring newspapers to Party members at the program.

The program aimed to care for Party members in difficult circumstances in the district on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Journalist Tang Huu Phong, Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper speaks at the program.

Speaking at the program, journalist Tang Huu Phong, Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper said that the newspaper has always paid attention to community and social activities.

In 2023, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper launched the "Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program to call for building schools and libraries, support needy students in remote areas in provinces and cities nationwide to help them overcome academic challenges and achieve success.

Deputy Head of the Agribank Representative Office in the Southern region Pham Trung Kien offers gifts to Party members with difficult circumstances.

The program is part of activities to support and take care of Party members as the Tet holiday is approaching.

Deputy Head of the Agribank Representative Office in the Southern region Pham Trung Kien said that the bank spent VND5 billion (US$203,250) to support the poor and policy beneficiaries in the city on the occasion of the Lunar New Year.

Agribank also joined hands with Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association and Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper to send thousands of Tet gifts to the needy and hoped to help everyone enjoy a happy and warm Tet holiday.

Secretary of Phu Nhuan District Party Committee Phan Thi Thanh Phuong speaks at the program.

According to Secretary of Phu Nhuan District Party Committee Phan Thi Thanh Phuong, although the district has achieved some positive results, the Covid-19 epidemic still leaves difficulties in life for several people. Therefore, the district needs the support from benefactors to take care of these people, especially in the Tet holiday.

250 gifts are presented to Party members with difficult circumstances in Phu Nhuan District.

The Secretary of Phu Nhuan District Party Committee desired to continue to receive concerns and support from SGGP Newspaper and benefactors for social security works, taking care of people in difficult circumstances in the district in the coming time.

On this occasion, the organizers presented 250 gifts worth VND1 million (US$40.6) each to Party members in difficult circumstances in Phu Nhuan District.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong