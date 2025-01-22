SGGP Newspaper delivers US$11,950 to support poor patients at Oncology Hospital

Representatives from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper this morning visited and delivered nearly VND300 million (US$11,950) to support poor patients at Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital.

Mrs. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, presents a symbolic check worth nearly VND300 million (US$11,950) to Doctor Diep Bao Tuan, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Nga)

The donation was contributed by the newspaper's readers to help cancer patients, especially those who have to stay in the hospital over the Lunar New Year holiday and cannot go home to celebrate Tet with their families.

At the gift-offering ceremony, Mrs. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, shared that through Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, readers aspired to support poor cancer patients, especially children with severe illnesses who have to stay in the hospital for treatment and can not go home to celebrate the traditional New Year with their families.

Of which, part of the donation was also spent on the operation of the hospital's charity kitchen.

On behalf of the readers and the staff of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Mrs. Bui Thi Hong Suong extended New Year greetings and wishes for health to the staff of Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital and the patients being treated there.

Receiving the gift, Doctor Diep Bao Tuan, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital, conveyed deep thankfulness to the readers of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and the newspaper for being a bridge of support for patients with difficult circumstances being treated at the hospital over the passing years.

By Viet Nga- Translated by Huyen Huong