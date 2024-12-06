Culture/art

Seventh Wallonie-Bruxelles Film Festival opens in Vietnam

The seventh Wallonie-Bruxelles Film Festival is underway in Hanoi, showcasing five romantic films with unique and diverse cultural features from Europe.

LH.jpg
The Seventh Wallonie-Bruxelles Film Festival opens in Hanoi from December 5-9. (Photo: VNA)

The annual function, organised by the Wallonie–Bruxelles delegation, to Vietnam, aims to introduce the local audience to the culture, society, land, and people of Belgium in general and the Wallonie–Bruxelles region in particular.

The films boast rich and diverse themes revolving around love, namely “Retro Therapie”, “Un Silence”, “Titina”, “Quitter La Nuit”, and “L’Etoile Filante”.

They will be screened with both Vietnamese and English subtitles at the Central Documentary and Scientific Film Studio in Hanoi from December 5-9. All screenings start at 7:30 p.m. each day with free admission.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Seventh Wallonie-Bruxelles Film Festival the Central Documentary and Scientific Film Studio Wallonie–Bruxelles delegation romantic films cultural features from Europe

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn