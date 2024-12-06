Seventh Wallonie-Bruxelles Film Festival opens in Vietnam

The seventh Wallonie-Bruxelles Film Festival is underway in Hanoi, showcasing five romantic films with unique and diverse cultural features from Europe.

The Seventh Wallonie-Bruxelles Film Festival opens in Hanoi from December 5-9. (Photo: VNA)

The annual function, organised by the Wallonie–Bruxelles delegation, to Vietnam, aims to introduce the local audience to the culture, society, land, and people of Belgium in general and the Wallonie–Bruxelles region in particular.

The films boast rich and diverse themes revolving around love, namely “Retro Therapie”, “Un Silence”, “Titina”, “Quitter La Nuit”, and “L’Etoile Filante”.

They will be screened with both Vietnamese and English subtitles at the Central Documentary and Scientific Film Studio in Hanoi from December 5-9. All screenings start at 7:30 p.m. each day with free admission.

Vietnamplus