Seventeen strategic technology projects approved

Vietnam has approved 17 strategic technology projects with proposed funding of nearly VND2.32 trillion (US$90 million) as the Government steps up investment in science, technology and digital transformation.

The press conference takes place at the headquarters of the Ministry of Science and Technology. Photo: SGGP

As of October 19, the Ministry of Science and Technology had completed reviews of all 29 first-round proposals for strategic technology projects. Of these, 17 projects had been approved by ministries and agencies with total proposed funding of nearly VND2.32 trillion.

At a regular press briefing in Hanoi on November 4, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Trung Tinh said the ministry would focus on advancing strategic technology projects during November.

Key priorities include completing the selection of lead organizations, allocating funding and signing implementation contracts for two strategic technology projects directly managed by the ministry, while accelerating the development of mechanisms for strategic technology challenges.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Trung Tinh

The Ministry is also focusing on implementing a plan to restructure national science, technology and innovation programs, while finalizing financial mechanisms for funds and a proposal for a National Venture Capital Fund.

In addition, the Ministry of Science and Technology will work to remove bottlenecks in the commercialization of research outcomes from universities and research institutes, accelerate public investment disbursement, and finalize budget allocation plans for science and technology, innovation and digital transformation in 2027.

Regarding strategic technology development, Deputy Minister Tran Trung Tinh said the ministry had completed evaluations of all 29 first-round project proposals by October 19. Of those, 17 projects had been approved by ministries and sectors with total proposed funding of VND2.3196 trillion, of which 34.5 percent would come from non-budget social funding sources.

The Ministry has also received and processed 53 new proposals from 44 organizations, research institutes, universities and businesses, and reviewed 135 major technology challenge proposals from 32 of Vietnam's 34 provinces and centrally governed cities.

The country's digital technology industry posted strong growth in October. Hardware and electronics exports were estimated at US$30.681 billion during the month, up 108 percent from the same period in 2025. Budget contributions from businesses in the sector were estimated at VND12.45 trillion, an increase of 102 percent.

The country now has 28 million 5G subscribers, while ".vn" domain registrations exceeded 714,000, up 6.1 percent. Postal volume was estimated at 457 million parcels and mail items, generating revenue of VND9.64 trillion, up 30 percent from a year earlier.

In October, the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam processed 21,567 industrial property protection applications and granted 9,415 protection titles, including 812 patents and utility solution certificates.

The agency also signed an inter-agency cooperation program on combating, preventing and handling intellectual property rights violations for the 2026-2030 period.

By Tran Binh - Translated by Anh Quan