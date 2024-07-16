Series of activities promoting Korean culture held in Hanoi

A series of cultural activities promoting Korean script and cultural values opened at the National Library of Vietnam in Hanoi on July 15.

At the opening ceremony of cultural activities promoting Korean script in Hanoi (Photo: SGGP)

The program is jointly held by the National Library of Vietnam, South Korea’s National Hangeul Museum, and the Korean Cultural Center in Vietnam.

The events consist of an exhibition titled “Hangeul, the Korean Script”, a Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony between the National Library of Vietnam and the National Hangeul Museum, and Hangeul calligraphy experience workshops.

The exhibition “Hangeul, the Korean Script” features housewares, fashion items, handicraft products, and graphic designs that inspired the structure of Hangeul which is the alphabetic system used for writing the Korean language. It provides an opportunity for viewers to understand the value of Hangeul and promotes the cultural significance of the writing system of the Korean language globally.

In addition, the Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony between the National Library of Vietnam and the National Hangeul Museum aims to promote cooperation and exchange programs on academic documents and publications, coordinating to organize events, conferences, seminars, and cultural exhibitions of both sides, especially regarding written culture and documentary heritage.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh