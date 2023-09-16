Seminar on promoting Vietnam-Japan cooperation held in Can Tho

A seminar on promoting Vietnam-Japan friendship and cooperation took place in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on September 15.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Tan Hien said Can Tho now records six foreign-invested projects from Japan worth around US$1.35 billion, making Japan the biggest out of 22 countries and territories investing in the locality.

The city has also received tens of millions of US dollars in official development assistance (ODA) from the Japanese Government for large-scale projects such as Can Tho bridge and O Mon thermal power plant.

According to him, Japan has provided significant humanitarian and community development assistance through institutions like the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), with projects on building capacity, supporting vulnerable groups and language training centers, and improving educational infrastructure which have contributed to socio-economic development in the Mekong Delta and Can Tho in particular.

Japanese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ono Masuo said this year marks the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties. He wished to continue active cooperation with key units in Can Tho, such as Can Tho University and the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association in Can Tho city to foster even better connections between the two countries’ young generations.

Chairwoman of the Can Tho Union of Friendship Organizations Le Thi Thanh Giang said together with the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association, the union has offered all possible support to Japanese firms to do business in the city.

In June, the union in coordination with the Consulate General of Japan and the Can Tho College of Culture and Arts, held a ceremony to receive music equipment funded by the Japanese Government. The event was part of the Grant Assistance for Cultural Grassroots Projects with a total budget of US$75,716, she added.

At present, Japan is the biggest ODA supplier, the second largest investor, the third largest urban partner, and the fourth biggest bilateral trade partner of Vietnam.