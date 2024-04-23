National highways renovation projects in Lam Dong waiting for capital allocation

The Department of Transport of Lam Dong Province yesterday said that the locality recorded the degradation situation on some national highways which have not been allocated funds for renovation and upgrading.

National highways upgrading and renovation projects in Lam Dong are waiting for capital allocation.

Accordingly, although the Ministry of Transport has approved the investment and assigned relevant units to submit the investment policy for the renovation and upgrading project of National Highway No.27, a section of Phi Nom in Duc Trong District – K’Rong No Bridge in Dam Rong District since 2019 with a total capital of around VND2,298 billion (US$90 million), the project's fund allocation has been delayed.

In addition, the renovation and upgrading project of Nation Highway No.55, a section Km205+140 to Km229+140 in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has been proposed the investment policy with a total amount of around VND534 billion (US$21 million) which has not been arranged capital for carrying out the works.

As for National Highway 27C in the provinces of Khanh Hoa and Lam Dong, the Ministry of Transport has not prioritized the plan of upgrading the route in the medium-term public investment plan for the period of 2021 – 2025.

The upgrading project of National Highway 28B through the provinces of Binh Thuan and Lam Dong with a total investment of VND1,435 billion (US$56 million) is expected to start works in the second quarter of 2024.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong