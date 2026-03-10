Bank deposits expected to rise amid increasing interest rate hike

Idle money from the people is expected to flow more into banks amid rising deposit interest rates.

Rising deposit interest rates are drawing idle cash back into the banking system, with many savers again viewing bank deposits as a safe harbour amid uncertainty in other investment channels.

Deposit rates are reaching higher levels, with many banks listing around 7 percent per year for 12-month deposits, including promotional offers.

Many people say they are beginning to pay attention to savings again as deposit interest rates have increased significantly compared with last year. Some individual customers believe a rate of 6.5–7 percent a year for a 12-month term offers security given the potential volatility of other investment channels.

Many banks list the interest rate for 12-month deposits at 7 percent per annum, including promotional offers. (Photo: VNA)

When deposit interest rates rise, people tend to prioritise safety and place more funds in banks. Some individual investors say they are temporarily reducing stock holdings and postponing real estate purchases while waiting for clearer signals from the market.

An investor in Hanoi, who declined to be named, said: “I withdrew some money from the stock market and put it into a 12-month savings account. An interest rate of over 7 percent per year is acceptable for me right now when I prioritise safety."

The return of funds to banks may slow liquidity in the stock and real estate markets in the short term. From a personal finance perspective, saving money at this time is considered a reasonable defensive option.

Vietcombank Securities Company forecasts that deposit interest rates may rise by around 0.3–0.5 percentage points in the first half of 2026 and continue increasing by another 0.4–0.5 percentage points in the second half of the year.

However, when deposit interest rates rise the cost of capital for banks also increases, which may lead to a slight rise in lending interest rates. For those using financial leverage, the pressure to repay debt can grow if cash flow is not carefully calculated.

Financial experts recommend that individual investors allocate assets wisely rather than concentrating all resources in a single investment channel. Maintaining a portion of funds in bank deposits to ensure liquidity and security is necessary. The remainder can be considered in inflation-hedging assets such as gold or real estate depending on financial capacity.

VNA