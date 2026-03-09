HCMC police warn against rising cyber financial crimes

Captain Huynh Do Tan Thinh, an investigative scout of the Special Criminal Police Team under PC02 of the municipal Department of Public Security, is speaking at the seminar.

In yesterday’s insightful seminar, titled “Safe Banking Transactions in Cyberspace”, Captain Huynh Do Tan Thinh, an investigative scout of the Special Criminal Police Team under the Criminal Police Division (PC02) of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, articulated multiple observed scenarios pertaining to digital financial crimes.

According to meticulously accumulated investigative data, fourteen prevalent types of fraudulent schemes currently exist, approximately 90 percent of which are utilizing sophisticated impersonation tactics. These ill-intention actors masquerade as law enforcement personnel, prosecutors, or judicial officials, explicitly intimidating victims and demanding monetary transfers under the deceptive guise of facilitating ongoing investigations.

Furthermore, they maliciously exploit the inherent human desire for rapid wealth accumulation, enticing individuals into risky financial investments or deceptively recruiting them as online collaborators with lucrative rewards.

Numerous alternative deceptive plots have also been systematically documented. These include

distributing sub-standard merchandise across prominent e-commerce platforms,

illicitly extracting citizen identification data to secure unauthorized credit loans,

fabricating erroneous money transfers followed by aggressive demands for immediate reimbursement,

providing fraudulent services purportedly designed to recover compromised social media accounts,

orchestrating emotionally manipulative romance scams.

A particularly dangerous and newly emergent scheme identified within this digital landscape is the phenomenon designated as online kidnapping. In these distressing instances, fraudulent actors impersonate official investigative agencies, formally notifying targeted victims of their claimed implication in severe criminal proceedings.

Consequently, these subjects forcefully mandate that victims completely isolate themselves, demanding uninterrupted communication via telephonic or video channels to systematically exert overwhelming psychological pressure. Under certain circumstances, these vulnerable individuals are coerced into recording fabricated video footage depicting themselves being actively held captive.

This fabricated media is subsequently transmitted to their respective families with the malicious intent of squeezing substantial ransom payments. Tragically, a significant proportion of these victims are subjected to such profound psychological manipulation that they become entirely harmed, refusing to trust even the authentic police forces upon their physical rescue and operating under the deep-rooted delusion that the disembodied voice on the telephone represents the sole legitimate authority figure.

It has also been observed that these criminal groups frequently impersonate university administrators to secretly approach certain student groups, forcefully demanding the immediate transfer of fabricated application or administrative processing fees. A substantial number of such devastating incidents have supposedly transpired across various major academic institutions, resulting in cumulative financial defrauding that alarmingly reaches into billions of VND.

Leading academic experts have additionally voiced that a significant proportion of contemporary financial scams do not actually originate from sophisticated technical breaches of banking infrastructure, but rather stem primarily from the unfortunate reality of end-users being deceptively manipulated into voluntarily giving up highly confidential information, namely complex passwords, OTP codes, and sensitive personal data.

Deputy Head Vo Tien Loc of the Accounting and Finance Faculty under Van Hien University posited that elevating the foundational awareness of consumers, emphasizing the younger demographic, must inherently be positioned at the absolute priority of any comprehensive transaction security strategy.

“Universities possess the fundamental capacity to play an explicitly instrumental role in distributing critical knowledge concerning digital financial security parameters through rigorous training programs, specialized thematic seminars, and targeted communication initiatives situated among the student body. Once adequately equipped with the necessary competencies to proactively identify potential risks, students will invariably become significantly more autonomous in the rigorous safeguarding of their personal accounts and identifying information”, emphasized the Deputy Head.

Deputy Head Pham Chau Loan of the Digital Channel Development and Partnerships Department at Vietcombank is delivering her speech at the seminar.

Deputy Head Pham Chau Loan of the Digital Channel Development and Partnerships Department situated at Vietcombank articulated that the unprecedented explosion of digital banking services fundamentally empowers consumers to execute financial transactions with markedly enhanced rapidity and convenience.

Nevertheless, inseparably paralleling this upward technological advantage is the concurrent escalation of cunning hi-tech criminal enterprises, manifesting as extensive online fraud, sophisticated account impersonation, and systematic data theft.

Notably, the younger group, students in particular, is rapidly transforming into a highly vulnerable cohort, a phenomenon primarily attributable to a profound deficiency in practical financial management experience, occasionally compounded by a subjective sense of carelessness when conducting transactional operations within the expansive online environment.

It’s absolutely imperative that digital consumers deliberately cultivate fundamental yet highly effective security practices, as said by Deputy Head Pham Chau Loan. These truly indispensable habits currently include

strictly refusing to disseminate OTP codes,

absolutely avoiding interacting with unverified hyperlinks,

meticulously verifying all pertinent information prior to the definitive execution of any transaction,

consistently monitoring contemporary security advisories periodically issued by the respective financial institutions.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Tam