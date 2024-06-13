HCMC prioritizes capital allocation for key infrastructure projects

In a recent meeting on June 12, 2024, Chairman Phan Van Mai of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee directed heads of departments, agencies, Thu Duc City People's Committee, people’s committees in districts, and related units to focus on implementing assigned tasks and writing periodic reports and evaluations for submission to the Department of Transport which will synthesize and send to the HCMC People's Committee.

The Department of Planning and Investment will collaborate with the Department of Transport and relevant agencies to urgently review and prioritize capital sources for key, urgent traffic infrastructure projects, and supplement the medium-term capital plan for the period from 2021 to 2025. This includes prioritizing capital allocation for project preparation for investment under the Public-Private Partnership(PPP ) model, regional connectivity, main traffic routes, and the city's port area.

In parallel, the Department of Planning and Investment will coordinate with the Department of Finance and relevant agencies to study and build suitable and feasible mechanisms and policies to effectively mobilize capital sources including ODA, PPP, local bonds, land exploitation, investment promotion to serve investment in key traffic projects and regional connectivity in the city. They will also make recommendations to the HCMC People's Committee.

The Department of Transport, the Department of Planning and Investment, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment and the Department of Finance will give a piece of advice to the HCMC People's Committee on the implementation of inspection and audit conclusions according to their functions and responsibilities. They will promptly resolve difficulties and obstacles for public-private partnership (PPP) investment projects to ensure their early completion and effective operation.

This includes the early completion of project investment adjustment, review and supplementation of land funds for capital repayment to investors implementing Build-Transfer (BT) projects, the implementation of settlement procedures for BT, Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) investment projects to make payments to investors as prescribed, minimizing the increase in construction investment costs and interest expenses during the implementation process.

The HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture is accelerating its efforts to advise the HCMC People's Committee on submitting for competent authority approval the adjustment of the HCMC Master Plan for the period up to 2040, with a vision to 2060, and the Master Plan of Thu Duc City until 2040.

In conjunction with this, the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture will advise the municipal People's Committee on the implementation plan for reviewing suitable land funds for the development of the areas surrounding the stations of metro line 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien), line 2 (Ben Thanh - Tham Luong), and traffic intersections with Ring Road 3 within HCMC to implement a pilot model of Transit Oriented Development (TOD).

The HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture will collaborate with the Department of Natural Resources and Environment and relevant agencies to adjust planning along ring roads, and expressways, and develop adjacent areas. They will work as consultant agencies for the HCMC People's Committee on effective land exploitation in the city, creating resources for investment in traffic infrastructure development.

The Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of Ho Chi Minh City and the Management Authority For Urban Railways will proactively and actively coordinate with Thu Duc City People's Committee and districts in site clearance work, development of detailed plans with solutions to ensure construction progress, disbursement progress, and project quality management.

Thu Duc City People's Committee and authorities in districts will build a plan for 2024. Administrations in the city and district must be committed to the progress of site clearance work under the responsibility of the locality for each specific project, ensuring the overall progress of the approved project and in accordance with the HCMC People's Committee's instructions issued in the action program to promote disbursement of public investment capital in 2024. They must ensure the progress of the construction projects such as Ring Road 2 - Section 3 (from Pham Van Dong to Go Dua intersection), Tan Son Nhat - Binh Loi - Outer Ring Road connection, the connecting section from Vo Van Kiet Street to HCMC - Trung Luong Expressway (Phase 1) and the approach span to Phu My Bridge.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan