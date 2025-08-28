Seminar discusses empowering Vietnamese women intellectuals in new era

A seminar titled 'The Intellectual Legacy of Vietnamese Women Scientists and the Aspiration to Break Through in a New Era” was held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 28.

Delegates attend the seminar titled 'The Intellectual Legacy of Vietnamese Women Scientists and the Aspiration to Break Through in a New Era” in Ho Chi Minh City on August 28. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was co-organized by the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission in collaboration with Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City (VNUHCM) and Phu Nu TPHCM (HCMC Women) Newspaper.

The conference honored the contributions of female intellectuals in research, innovation, and international integration, while also putting forward policy recommendations aimed at fostering an equitable research environment and empowering women in science to thrive comprehensively.

Speaking at the event, Professor Dr. Nguyen Thi Thanh Mai, Vice President of Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City, noted that women currently account for approximately 45 percent of the national scientific research workforce, playing a vital role in the Triple Helix model, focusing on interactions among academia, industry, and government. She emphasized the need to improve gender equality policies in science and to develop a network of female intellectual mentors.

According to Dr. Trinh Hoang Kim Tu from the Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy, women continue to face the dual pressures of career and family responsibilities, underscoring the need for transparent and equitable mechanisms to ensure sustainable development.

Associate Professor Dr. Truong Thi Hien, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Women Intellectuals, proposed that to support women’s participation in scientific research, the Government should establish dedicated funding specifically for female researchers. In addition, policy frameworks must be put in place to create favorable conditions for scientific inquiry.

Representing the authorities, Mr. Pham Huynh Quang Hieu, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, stated that the city is implementing specific measures, including streamlining administrative procedures, offering flexible research schedules, facilitating access to funding, and establishing initiatives such as a ‘female talent incubator’ and a support fund for young female scientists.

Experts concurred that in the era of innovation, it is essential to further harness the intellect and potential of women intellectuals to contribute to the nation’s rapid and sustainable development.

By Kim Huyen – Translated by Kim Khanh