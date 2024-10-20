Science Film Festival 2024 highlights climate protection

The 14th Science Film Festival 2024 was launched on October 20 morning, primarily focusing on the issue of climate protection.

With its theme of “Net Zero and Circular Economy”, the Science Film Festival 2024 highlights the essential demand to implement the actions along with efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, thereby combating the challenges posed by the climate crises.

The annual event has been organized by Goethe-Institut in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City General Sciences Library, University of Sciences under the Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City and Inspire Schools.

Within the framework of the 14th Science Film Festival in Vietnam, the organizing board will screen 20 films from 11 countries across provinces and cities nationwide.

The film festival's theme this year is on the set targets of the Paris Agreement and the net zero emission will be obligated.

At the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow in 2021, Vietnam made a commitment to bring net emissions to zero by 2050.

According to the organizing board, the festival is not only dedicated to children and adolescents, it is also oriented toward teachers at primary, secondary and high schools nationwide.

Apart from on-site activities, the films will also be uploaded to online platforms serving pupils’ parents during the festival.

By Hai Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong