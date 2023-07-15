SAWACO needs to have stronger orientation towards digital platform

Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc urged the Saigon Water Supply Corporation (SAWACO) needs to develop a stronger orientation towards digital platforms and technologies for better services.

Speaking at the conference on the midterm review of the implementation of the Resolution of the 4th Party Congress for the term 2020-2025 held by the Executive Committee of the Party Committee of the Saigon Water Supply Corporation (SAWACO), Mr. Loc also emphasized on promotion of administrative reform

Moreover, he praised the leadership and direction of the Party Committee and the management of the SAWACO's Board of Directors which helped the company achieve 7/8 targets and even exceeded the set targets.

Emphasizing the safety and security of clean water sources, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc requested, the Corporation has actively participated in basic social services essential for social life and people's life - supply of clean water. He urged SAWACO to have accurate forecasts and effective management of problems.