Sanctions needed to handle those wasting agricultural by-products

At the workshop to listen to opinions for the project on scientific development and application, technology transfer, and promotion of circular economy in agriculture in the period 2023-2030 recently organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Hanoi, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said that agricultural waste and by-products are currently very large, more than 150,000 tons a year; therefore, the country necessarily reduces the amount of waste and increase the recycling and reused rate of by-products to minimize waste disposal costs and impacts on environment.

Participating in the workshop, Chairman of the Vietnam Economics Association Nguyen Quang Thai and Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Farm and Agricultural Enterprise Association Nguyen Van Trong proposed more sanctions to handle the situation of wasting many agricultural by-products such as burning straw and discharging waste into the environment.

The draft project for developing science and application, transferring technology, and promoting circular economy in agriculture from 2023 to 2030 sets the goal that 60 percent of crop by-products and 60 percent of waste from livestock and farms will be treated while 80 percent of rice by-products are collected and reused by 2030.