Saigon River left bank project alongside Thu Duc City inaugurated

An inauguration ceremony for the project in the left bank of the Saigon River, the section from Cau Ngang Canal to Thu Thiem new urban area in Thu Duc City, took place on January 20 morning.

Nguyen Huu Hiep, Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee along with Mai Huu Quyet, Vice Chairman of the Thu Duc City People's Committee cut the ribbon to inaugurate the project. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board of Ho Chi Minh City and the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City hosted the ceremony.

This is a key infrastructure project to prevent waterlogging caused by tidal waves, improve drainage capacity and enhance the quality of life for residents in the area.

Attending the ceremony were Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Huu Hiep, Vice Chairman of the Thu Duc City People's Committee Mai Huu Quyet along with numerous residents.

In his speech at the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board Nguyen Hoang Anh Dung stated that the project commenced in December 2017 and was completed in November 2023.

The project aims to prevent water overflow caused by tidal surges and adapt to climate change. (Photo: SGGP/Hoang Hung)

The project improves urban landscape in Thu Thiem, An Phu, An Khanh, Thao Dien and Truong Tho wards in Thu Duc City. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

This initiative aims to prevent water overflow caused by tidal surges and adapt to climate change; facilitate drainage to reduce flooding during high tides in combination with rains; undertake urban renewal and environmental protection; create favorable conditions for socio-economic development and improve the lives of the residents.

The project stretches from Cau Ngang Canal to Thu Thiem new urban area in Thu Duc City, with a 1.7-kilometer-long reinforced concrete revetment combined with the construction of sidewalks, tree planting and installation of lighting systems along the embankment.

The project includes the construction of four tidal control sluices combined with pumping stations, located at Binh Thai Canal, Ong Chua Canal, Thao Dien Canal, and Ong Hoa Canal respectively. Each pumping station has a capacity ranging from 10,000 cubic meters per hour to 40,000 cubic meters per hour. The total investment capital for the project costs VND992.7 billion (US$39.3 million).

The delegates pose a commemorative photo at the inauguration ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Thu Duc City People's Committee Mai Huu Quyet stated that the project helps Thu Duc City respond to tidal surges and climate change, improve the urban landscape of Thu Thiem, An Phu, An Khanh, Thao Dien and Truong Tho wards.

Additionally, the project contributes to the economic development of the riverside corridor in Thu Duc City.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Huyen Huong