Travel

Saigon Railway Company starts selling Tet 2025 tickets for collectives

SGGP

The Saigon Railway Transport Joint-Stock Company (Saratrans) has just announced the plan to sell Tet 2025 tickets for collectives starting on September 19.

z5382182505140-b42b1a802f1c216115ff900006c5243a-1042.jpg.webp
Passengers buy train tickets at a station. (Photo: SGGP)

The company received registration for group tickets from September 19 to 3 pm on September and will begin selling group tickets from 8 am on October 1 to October 5. Each group of passengers is allowed to book and buy at least five return tickets and above per route.

Collectives of the people's armed forces, universities, colleges, industrial zones, export processing zones, social organizations, businesses, and companies can contact the ticket offices at train stations, including Saigon, Di An, Bien Hoa, Long Khanh, Suoi Kiet, Binh Thuan, Phan Thiet, Song Mao, Thap Cham, and Da Lat.

Passengers need to present a letter of introduction from their units, ticket purchase lists, and personal documents to register for purchasing train tickets for the Tet holidays.

The Saigon Railway Transport Joint-Stock Company will announce to sell Tet 2025 tickets for individuals in the coming time.

By Hai Ngoc – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Saigon Railway Company Tet 2025 tickets collectives group of passengers

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn