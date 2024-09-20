Saigon Railway Company starts selling Tet 2025 tickets for collectives

The Saigon Railway Transport Joint-Stock Company (Saratrans) has just announced the plan to sell Tet 2025 tickets for collectives starting on September 19.

Passengers buy train tickets at a station. (Photo: SGGP)

The company received registration for group tickets from September 19 to 3 pm on September and will begin selling group tickets from 8 am on October 1 to October 5. Each group of passengers is allowed to book and buy at least five return tickets and above per route.

Collectives of the people's armed forces, universities, colleges, industrial zones, export processing zones, social organizations, businesses, and companies can contact the ticket offices at train stations, including Saigon, Di An, Bien Hoa, Long Khanh, Suoi Kiet, Binh Thuan, Phan Thiet, Song Mao, Thap Cham, and Da Lat.

Passengers need to present a letter of introduction from their units, ticket purchase lists, and personal documents to register for purchasing train tickets for the Tet holidays.

The Saigon Railway Transport Joint-Stock Company will announce to sell Tet 2025 tickets for individuals in the coming time.

By Hai Ngoc – Translated by Kim Khanh