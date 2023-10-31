Saigon International Guitar Festival and Competition 2023 returns to HCMC

After more than two years of hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Saigon International Guitar Festival and Competition 2023 - SIGF 2023 will take place at the HCMC Conservatory of Music on November 1-5.

The festival will bring together famous artists not only in Vietnam but also around the world. The community of guitar players, especially the younger generation, can gain new knowledge, hone their skills, and further their passion on the artistic path.

Being launched in 2014, the concert is an impressive cultural exchange event where a whole spectrum of colorful emotions will be assembled. This is a rare opportunity for Vietnamese audiences to enjoy the special international finger-style guitar.

Music lovers will have a chance to enjoy many performances by domestic and internationally well-known guitarists, including the Saigon Guitar Quarter of Vietnam, Gerard Albert Abiton from France, Katarzyna Smolarek from Poland, Renault Inda Paulo Bernardo from Brazil), Leon Koudelak from Czech Republic, Matsuda Gen, Nishimoto Kazuo, Nishimoto Etsuko, Kobayashi Toru, Kobayashi Mai and Watanabe Mihoko from Japan.

One of the highlight events will be concerts themed Carnaval de Guitare, East meets West, Timeless Melodies, and Fantasia de Baroque featuring beautiful pieces of classical music for guitar performed by Vietnamese and foreign artists that is scheduled to take place in the evening of November 1-4.

The competition includes categories of the Open category, the Junior category, the Local category, and the guitar ensemble.

