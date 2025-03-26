Saigon - Hiep Phuoc Port to pilot international cruise ship arrivals

The Ministry of Construction has approved a pilot program allowing international cruise ships to dock at Saigon - Hiep Phuoc Port in Nha Be District, Ho Chi Minh City.

The Vietnam Maritime and Waterway Administration has been tasked with guiding the investor throughout the implementation process, ensuring compliance with safety requirements for receiving international cruise ships. The investor, Saigon - Hiep Phuoc Port Joint Stock Company, must develop a plan for managing passenger flows while maintaining operations for general cargo and container handling to ensure absolute safety. The company will bear full responsibility during the pilot phase.

The Ministry of Construction emphasized that no additional investment or upgrades will be made to the maritime channel or turning basin to accommodate international cruise ships.

Located on the Soai Rap River, Saigon - Hiep Phuoc Port features three berths totaling 800 meters in length, along with two mooring buoys, and can accommodate vessels ranging from 30,000 DWT to 50,000 DWT.

In October 2024, the Ministry of Transport approved the port to receive the international cruise ship Viking Orion, which has a capacity of 3,640 DWT, a length of 228.3 meters, and a width of 28.8 meters. The pilot program for international cruise ship arrivals is expected to boost HCMC’s cruise tourism industry.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan