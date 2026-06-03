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Sai Gon Vi Vu marks 10 years connecting youth with Southern heritage

SGGPO

Cultural initiative Sai Gon Vi Vu has spent the past decade reconnecting young people with Southern Vietnam's heritage through interactive exhibitions, digital content and contemporary storytelling.

Over the past decade, the cultural initiative "Sai Gon Vi Vu" has successfully revived Southern Vietnamese heritage by using contemporary storytelling to foster deeper connections with younger audiences.

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The "Nam su hoa kieng" exhibition organized by the Sai Gon Vi Vu project in Ho Chi Minh City in May 2026 attracted a large number of young visitors eager to explore traditional art. (Photo: The organizers)

Founded in 2016 in Ho Chi Minh City, Sai Gon Vi Vu (SGVV) began as a response to growing public concern that young generations were becoming disconnected from traditional culture.

Initially, young museum visitors engaged passively, simply viewing exhibits without long-term retention. Over the past 10 years, however, SGVV has shifted this dynamic through interactive exhibitions, digital content, visual design, and technology-driven experiences.

According to Project Manager Hoai Thuong, younger audiences have transitioned from passive spectators to active participants who ask deep questions and seek connections between historical heritage and modern life. A recent example is the "Nam su hoa kieng" (Southern history on glass paintings) exhibition held in Ho Chi Minh City. Beyond displaying traditional glass art, the event featured interactive workshops and discussions with artisans and researchers, exploring both technical methods and the evolving role of glass paintings in modern tourism.

To maintain historical accuracy while appealing to modern tastes, SGVV separates its workflow into two distinct phases including rigorous research using primary sources and creative interpretation. The project ensures all content is rooted in verified documentation, focuses on specific cultural snapshots rather than broad overviews, and links directly to contemporary lifestyles.

Operating primarily through self-funded contributions from its members, SGVV has sustained its independence and focused its work on the culture of Southern Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City. Through signature exhibitions like Vi vu den nhung dieu xua nhat (Journey to the oldest Things) and Ban do Sai Gon qua cac thoi ky (Maps of Saigon through eras), the project demonstrates that traditional heritage can thrive outside of traditional museums when communicated through a modern lens.

By Hong Duong - Translated by Anh Quan

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traditional culture historical heritage modern life contemporary lifestyles traditional museums

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