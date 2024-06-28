Culture/art

Russian artists, well-known pianist Eva Gevorgyan to perform in Hanoi

SGGP

Dancers of the Bolshoi Ballet, an internationally renowned classical ballet company based at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia will perform in a concert at Ho Guom Theater in Hanoi in October.

Spanish conductor César Álvarez speaks at a press conference held in Hanoi on June 27. (Photo: SGGP)

The concert aims to mark the 70th anniversary of the capital city's liberation (October 10, 1954 – 2024).

The two-day Hanoi Concert 2024 will present to music lovers the Vietnamese National Anthem and other classical pieces performed by artists of the Russian National Orchestra and renowned pianist Eva Gevorgyan under the baton of Spanish conductor César Álvarez on October 12.

The second night on October 23 will be some ballet excerpts performed by dancers from the Bolshoi Theater.

Hanoi concert marking the anniversary of the capital city’s Liberation Day is held annually in Hoan Kiem pedestrian area. The music show was organized for the first time in 2017.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh

