Roads reopened, relief supplies reach flood-stricken residents

Following days of devastating floods in Da Nang City, thousands of officers, soldiers and local forces are racing to reopen access to isolated areas and help residents recover.

In the mountainous communes, persistent landslides and rough weather have left hamlets stranded and short on supplies. Local officials have had to trek for miles carrying rice and instant noodles to reach families cut off by floodwaters.

In mountain communes, landslides have left many areas cut off, forcing officials to carry supplies on foot to reach residents.

As floodwaters receded, thick layers of mud and debris blanketed homes, schools and roads.

On the morning of November 4, more than 500 soldiers and local volunteers gathered in Hoa Vang Commune to remove sludge, clear roads and clean classrooms.

High-pressure pumps were deployed to help wash away the remaining mud so students can return to school soon.

Along the coast, over 100 military officers and engineers worked urgently to reinforce severely eroded beach sections. Crews also began stabilizing landslide-prone areas near Cua Dai Bridge in Duy Nghia Commune and An Bang Beach.

On the same day, authorities in La Dee Commune, Da Nang City issued an emergency evacuation alert after residents found a large ground crack stretching over 100 meters on a hillside in Dak Rich Hamlet.

The more-than-a-meter-deep fissure has heightened fears that a landslide could occur at any moment. Therefore, local forces have been ordered to stay on duty 24 hours a day and stand ready to move residents to safety.

In Hung Son Commune, landslides have severed key roads linking the area to the national highway, leaving several hamlets isolated. Military, police and local defense units are hiking through hazardous terrain to deliver aid and evacuate vulnerable residents, including a pregnant woman and an injured patient.

In Hue City, days of relentless rain caused a 15-meter stretch of the northern wall of the Hue Imperial Citadel to collapse. Crews have since installed barriers and warning signs as engineers assess the damage and begin stabilization work to protect the centuries-old heritage site.

In A Vuong Commune, a remote border area of Da Nang City, a massive landslide along the Ho Chi Minh Highway at Km420+500 has severed access, forcing residents to walk more than 10 kilometers to buy food and essential goods.

Local authorities report that eight hamlets are in high landslide risk zones, while another eight face potential flooding. To reopen key transport routes, local authorities mobilized three companies and more than 15 pieces of heavy machinery. Emergency crews are on standby 24 hours a day to support residents in need.

The commune has requested 54 tons of rice, additional fuel supplies and satellite phones in support for each hamlet to strengthen command and emergency communication.

On November 4, authorities in Vung Ang Ward, Ha Tinh Province have mobilized functional forces and machinery, in coordination with Laos–Vietnam International Port Joint Stock Company, to clear nearly 5,000 cubic meters of soil, rocks, and fallen trees that had slid from Da Bon Mountain and buried a section of National Highway 12C. The cleanup restored safe traffic access to Vung Ang Port.

Landslide-blocked sections along the coastal road through Cam Trung, Ky Xuan Communes and Hai Ninh Ward in Ha Tinh Province have also been fully reopened.

By Xuan Quynh, Nguyen Cuong, Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong