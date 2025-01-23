Roads get gridlocked as people flock to hometowns for Tet celebration

Roads at the gateway to Ho Chi Minh City got gridlocked this morning with the tide of migrant workers carrying luggage and belongings on their vehicles to return home for the Lunar New Year (Tet) reunions.

Many roads in the eastern gateway, western gateway, and Tan Son Nhat airport gateway were congested.

Traffic congestion was reported on the eastern approach to the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway, with long lines of vehicles moving slowly. While National Highway 1 remained relatively clear, many travelers were observed making their way to their hometowns for Tet celebrations, carrying luggage on their motorbikes.

Meanwhile, traffic on the routes leading to Tan Son Nhat airport such as Cong Hoa, Hoang Van Thu, Truong Son, Bach Dang, Hong Ha streets in Tan Binh District and overpasses were crowded with vehicles. Vehicles were inching through the jammed road.

Similarly, in recent days, thousands of container trucks and buses have been congested and prolonged at port clusters, train stations, airports, and bus stations. In particular, due to the sudden increase in cargo vehicles entering and leaving Truong Tho port, the traffic order and safety in Vo Nguyen Giap Street was more complicated with a large number of long lines of vehicles moving slowly from the morning to noon yesterday.

A leader of the Traffic Police Department said that in recent days, the demand for transporting and delivering goods has increased sharply at port clusters in Ho Chi Minh City. Meanwhile, the capacity of ports to receive and process goods cannot keep up with the demand, causing overloading. Container trucks entering the port have been congested and lined up in front of the port.

Along with that, on days close to Tet, the demand for purchasing goods increases, the transportation of goods during Tet increases, overloading national highways, especially the main routes connecting provinces to the city center and ports.

Traffic police have been consistently present to manage and regulate traffic flow, prevent severe congestion on major roads and thoroughfares. Simultaneously, traffic police officers have proactively worked with the management units of port clusters, railway stations, airports, and bus terminals to swiftly adjust traffic flow and coordinate remote traffic direction, preventing severe congestion in these areas.

However, the surge in vehicle volume during the days leading up to Tet significantly complicates traffic on these routes. At intersections and major roads, while full-scale traffic jams are avoided, vehicles are often forced to queue in long lines to move through.

From early morning on January 23, the eastern gateway of Ho Chi Minh City continued to be congested, with some sections being severely jammed.

As knowing that there would be traffic gridlock, many people decided to leave early in the morning to return to their hometowns but still could not avoid this. Long lines of vehicles were moving, especially at the intersections towards the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway and Cat Lai Port.

At around 9 a.m., the number of vehicles pouring into Mai Chi Tho Street, towards the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway increased dramatically, causing a long traffic jam at An Phu intersection. However, at this time, the motorbike lane was much more open, making it easier for vehicles to move.

The Vo Nguyen Giap Street area was more open at noon because the traffic police continuously regulated flow of vehicles. However, in some sections of the road, there was still slight congestion due to the large number of vehicles gathering at the same time.

By staff writers – Translated by Dan Thuy