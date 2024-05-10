Ring Road 4 project to be submitted for competent authority’s approval in Q3

The Ministry of Transport will closely coordinate with the people's committees of HCMC and provinces to complete specific mechanisms and policies for the Ring Road 4 project.

At the construction site of the Ring Road 4 project (Photo: SGGP)

The ministry has proposed the HCMC People's Committee urgently coordinate with the people's committees of Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Long An, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces to select a consulting unit to implement a comprehensive review and assessment report of projects as well as propose specific mechanisms and policies to be applied for the Ring Road 4 project.

The Ministry of Transport has also delegated the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam to closely coordinate with the departments of transport of localities to update the route alignment planning of the Ring Road 4 in the document of the plan on road infrastructure in the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050. The file is expected to be submitted for the competent authority’s approval in the third quarter of 2024.

The eight-lane road will be carried out in accordance with the design standards for expressways with a roadbed of 74.6 meters wide and a speed limit of 100 km/h.

Regarding sections with a road surface of 62 meters running through Binh Duong Province, the locality has been suggested to conduct a study on viaduct construction and manage traffic to meet transportation needs and planning.

The project will have four lanes with a road surface of 25.5 – 27 meters wide in the first phase.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh