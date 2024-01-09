For the ultimate goal of improving service quality, departments, agencies and localities have adopted many models and solutions to shorten the time of administrative procedures to raise people's and businesses’ satisfaction.

Responsible agencies adopt time-saving procedures for people’s satisfaction

Processing time for application is shortened

In early January, a 26-year-old girl in HCMC’s Cu Chi outlying district submitted her application for a certificate of marital status to register her marriage in Ho Chi Minh City’s portal. A few hours after completing the application, the girl received notice that the application had been processed; she could go to the People's Committee headquarters in Cu Chi District to receive the results.

The girl was quite satisfied with this quick handling process of receiving and processing applications on the internet because it helps save her time.

With this model, administrative procedures are reduced from three days to one day. Moreover, people can send their applications in all three forms. They can apply in person or through a portal or by mail.

Along with this model, in 2023, the Cu Chi District People's Committee applied many solutions to reform administrative procedures and reduce the time to process documents. Among them, appraisal and approval of contractor selection plans are reduced from 20 days to six working days.

The People's Committee in District 12 has applied technologies to reduce the time spent on processing 29 administrative paperwork. For example, District 12 handles dual documents in the procedure ‘re-issuance of business registration - change of business content’ and ‘re-issuance of business registration - termination of business activities’; thereby, the processing time is minimized from six working days to three days.

Meanwhile, the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs shortened the processing time from five days to three days for three administrative procedures, including procedures for extending work permits for foreign workers working in Vietnam, confirmation of foreign workers who don’t need work permits, registration of direct labor contracts.

Service quality is improved

According to Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thinh, the department has also promoted resolving administrative procedures online as well as strengthened internal processes to resolve administrative procedures in addition to shortening the time to process administrative procedures.

For instance, in 2023, 31 administrative procedures were processed on the internet including 29 full online procedures. The rate of processing documents on time reached 98 percent, and the satisfaction rate reached 99.96 percent. In 2024, the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs will continue to promote the application of information technology in state administrative management as well as promote non-cash payments, and receive and return results online and by mail.

​Chairwoman of Cu Chi District People's Committee Pham Thi Thanh Hien said that in 2023, the District People's Committee has focused on directing agencies and units to shorten the processing time for 23 district-level administrative procedures and 117 administrative procedures at communes. This work has helped save 61,421 days when resolving administrative procedures for people and businesses compared to the prescribed time.

At the same time, it saves nearly VND30 billion (US$1,230,032) of state budget money to pay for salaries and additional income for agencies and units handling administrative procedures. Commune dwellers' satisfaction rate reached 99.99 percent and on-time processing of documents reached 99.99 percent.

In addition, Cu Chi district promoted the reception and processing of online applications with a rate of 89.6 percent and 83.9 percent in towns and communes respectively.

According to Ho Chi Minh City's plan to implement administrative reform in 2024, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee announced that agency leaders will take more responsibilities in reforming administrative procedures and resolving administrative procedures and performance results will be used as a basis for considering the level of task completion of heads of agencies and units.

The city committee required open and transparent procedures in receiving and resolving administrative paperwork.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Dan Thuy