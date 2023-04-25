SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Administrative procedure simplified to remove household registration book demand

The Government Office yesterday issued a formal dispatch on the implementation of 19 resolutions to simplify administrative procedures related to population management and residency papers.
The Government asks for administrative procedure adjustments to eliminate household registration book request


Accordingly, legal documents under the promulgating competence of ministers, head of ministerial-level units, the Government, and the Prime Minister are asked to have their amendment, supplement, or replacement completed this June.

Based on those adjustments of ministries and state agencies, the People’s Committees in all provinces and cities amend their own procedures, especially online ones, in order to abolish any requests on displaying the hard copy of household registration books, temporary residence books, residence certificates (even as proof of residence for CV and marital status confirmation).

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Huong Vuong

