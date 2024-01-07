Residents in Northern province busy preparing molasses for Lunar New Year market

Residents in Kim Tan town and neighboring communes of the Northern Province of Thanh Hoa are rushed off their feet preparing molasses for the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Thach Thanh District is considered the basket of sugarcane of Thanh Hoa Province and local inhabitants have grown and processed sugarcane products from generation to generation as their tradition.

Previously, locals just made molasses to sell to people in the area, but Thach Thanh molasses has been known and sought after by customers in many places throughout the country for ten recent years. Therefore, the molasses making is developed, bringing good income to many households.

First, people will crush sugar canes to extract their juice. The juice is then boiled to form sugar crystals and removed from the liquid. The thick, brown syrup left after removing the sugar from the juice is molasses. This process is repeated several times to produce a different type of molasses each time.

Thach Thanh molasses is a product directly from nature with traditional manual methods, so it is very popular with consumers. Currently, the thick, dark syrup is sold from VND 15,000 (US$0.61) to VND17,000 a kg.

By Duy Cuong – Translated By Anh Quan