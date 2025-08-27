Party chief meets with generations of NA deputies

This is the first time that a Party chief has chaired a meeting with generations of deputies, who have made important contributions to nearly 80 glorious years of the Vietnamese NA.

Party General Secretary To Lam (R), National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, along with other delegates, attend the gathering on the morning of August 27. (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary To Lam urged the National Assembly (NA) to take one step ahead in terms of institutions and dare to pave the way, make adjustments, and decide on difficult issues, new matters, and unprecedented areas while meeting with generations of NA deputies in Hanoi on August 27.

This is the first time that a Party chief has chaired a meeting with generations of deputies, who have made important contributions to nearly 80 glorious years of the Vietnamese NA.

Attending the event were Politburo members State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu; former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; and former Politburo members former PM Nguyen Tan Dung and former NA Chairpersons Nguyen Sinh Hung and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, along with 1,900 NA deputies of different periods.

General Secretary To Lam emphasized that looking back over 80 years, the development path of the legislature has been one of steadfastness, creativity, and continuous innovation.

Since the historic general election on January 6, 1946—the first democratic election in the nation’s history—the National Assembly has decided on the country’s most vital issues, including adopting the Constitution to establish the legal foundation of an independent state, determining major policies and directions, exercising supreme oversight over the state apparatus, and, through parliamentary diplomacy, contributing to enhancing the nation’s position in the international arena.

Through two prolonged resistance wars, the period of national reunification, the cause of building and safeguarding the Fatherland, and then the era of Doi Moi (Renewal) and deep international integration, it has always stood side by side with the nation and has been the place where great national decisions reflecting the will and aspirations of the people have been democratically discussed, carefully adopted, and decisively implemented.

Party General Secretary To Lam addresses the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The Party leader noted that throughout its 80-year journey, there have been milestones that have defined the stature of the National Assembly. These include the 1946 Constitution, the nation’s first constitutional document affirming that power belongs to the people; the crucial wartime decisions to mobilize manpower and resources for the frontlines and to strengthen the rear; and the Constitutions in 1959, 1980, 1992, and 2013, along with the constitutional amendments in 2001 and 2025.

They also include important laws on the organization of the state apparatus, on national defense and security, culture and society, finance and the budget, education and healthcare, natural resources and the environment, science and technology, and labor and employment, as well as on digital transformation, just energy transition, the digital economy, the green economy, and the circular economy. Each law enacted has represented a step forward for the rule-of-law state, serving as a foundation for the nation’s advancement, he affirmed.

At the meeting, the General Secretary reported on several achievements as well as key development orientations for the country in the coming time, particularly the goal of successfully implementing the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution and thoroughly preparing for the successful organization of the 14th National Party Congress. This will ensure the fulfillment of the two centennial goals set by the Party, with three specific directions: safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity while maintaining peace, stability, and social order; achieving rapid and sustainable national development; and continuously improving and meeting the growing material and spiritual needs of the people, he said, affirming this is the highest objective of the Party and socialism as well.

In the context of intense strategic competition, complex climate change, and breakthroughs in science and technology, the General Secretary emphasised that Vietnam must “keep pace with the times,” and even “leapfrog” and “pioneer” in certain specialised fields; place science and technology, along with the spirit and intellect of the Vietnamese people, as the foundation and “breakthrough point;” develop open data, the digital government, digital economy, and digital society, renewable energy and energy-saving technologies, the semiconductor industry, biotechnology, smart logistics, green and circular agriculture, high-quality tourism, as well as preventive healthcare and universal health services.

Party General Secretary To Lam shakes hands with participants in the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Affirming that the Party, State, and people always bear in mind and deeply value the significant contributions of generations of NA deputies throughout history, the top leader showed his hope that the legislature will continue to be worthy of the people’s trust, a vivid embodiment of the socialist rule-of-law state, and an important driving force for the country’s rapid and sustainable development.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man affirmed that the legislative body will continue to implement the Party’s policies, listen to the voices of voters, the people, and businesses, accompany the Government, and closely coordinate with relevant agencies to effectively carry out lawmaking, supreme oversight, and decision-making on important national issues.

At the same time, it will promote innovation, creativity, democracy, and solidarity and promptly institutionalize the Party’s Resolutions and bring the Party’s guidelines into real life, he added.

On this occasion, the NA Chairman presented the NA Standing Committee’s “For the cause of the Vietnamese National Assembly” insignia to the Party General Secretary.

The insignia was also awarded to leaders and former leaders of the Party, the State, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front.

Earlier the same day, General Secretary To Lam, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and other delegates visited a photo exhibition themed “Vietnamese National Assembly – 80 Years of Inheritance and Development” organized by the NA Office.

Vietnamplus