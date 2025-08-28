Ha Tinh halts National Day fireworks, prioritizes storm No. 5 recovery

On August 28, the Ha Tinh Provincial People’s Committee announced the cancellation of the art program and fireworks planned to mark the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day in the locality.

Earlier, on August 12, the Ha Tinh Provincial People’s Committee had issued Document No. 5986/UBND-VX3 outlining the schedule for National Day celebrations, including the art program and fireworks. However, typhoon No. 5, internationally named Kajiki, made landfall in Ha Tinh Province on August 25 with winds reaching force 11 (103-117 kilometers per hour) and gusts up to force 13 (134-149 kilometers per hour), causing significant damage to people and property.

Ha Tinh armed forces assist schools in recovery after typhoon No. 5.

In response to the situation and following directives from the Provincial Party Standing Committee, the Ha Tinh Provincial People’s Committee decided to cancel all activities related to the National Day events.

Ha Tinh Province's armed forces assist schools in recovery after typhoon No. 5.

The Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism was tasked with coordinating with the Provincial Military Command, Police and relevant agencies to ensure the cancellation in accordance with regulations, focus all resources on disaster recovery and stabilizing residents’ lives.

According to the brief report No. 632-BC/TU from the Ha Tinh Provincial Party Committee, as of 9 a.m. on August 27, typhoon No. 5 had caused one death and nine injuries. Typhoon No. 5 causes extensive property damage in Ha Tinh Province. Nine houses were completely destroyed, and 19,425 roofs were torn off, causing serious disruption to schools, healthcare centers and cultural infrastructure. More than 79,902 trees were uprooted or broken, and tens of hectares of rice paddies, crops, fruit trees and aquaculture were damaged. More than 6,300 livestock and poultry were lost. The power infrastructure also suffered extensive damage, with hundreds of electricity poles toppled and numerous power lines severed.

The Ha Tinh Provincial People’s Committee has urged all departments and local authorities to prioritize search and rescue operations, address the aftermath of the storm, and quickly stabilize residents’ lives, and restore production and daily activities across the province.

By Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong