80th National Day: Citizens share pride in patriotism

Thousands of people lined the streets, waving flags and singing in unison. All eyes turned to the convoy and marching formations in a proud welcome to the soldiers.

The streets of Hanoi were alive with the patriotic spirit on August 27 evening as parade contingents marched through the capital to the cheers and applause of crowds of residents.

After days of rain, clear skies and dry streets drew crowds of all ages to the pavements, eager to see the disciplined marching formations and military vehicles in the state-level preliminary review ahead of the official ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2).

Parade contingents march along Kim Ma street during the state-level preliminary review on August 27 ahead of the official celebration on September 2. (Photo: VNA)

As the parade vehicles advanced towards downtown, the scene became vibrant and emotional. Thousands of people lined the streets, waving flags and singing in unison. All eyes turned to the convoy and marching formations in a proud welcome to the soldiers. Among them were elderly war veterans saluting the troops. The soldiers responded to the spectators with smiles and waves from their vehicles. The support was not only a source of encouragement but also a reflection of the people’s deep appreciation for their efforts and dedication.

Each formation was greeted with admiration as spectators captured images of the precise, synchronised steps – the result of months of rigorous training.

When the preliminary review officially began, the crowds stood solemnly to sing the national anthem. The steady march, the roar of engines and the beating drums, together with the cheers of spectators, created a solemn and celebratory atmosphere.

The Revolutionary Press formation marches past the grandstand. (Photo: VNA)

Hoang Minh Anh, 55, from Yet Kieu ward said the soldiers’ powerful and synchronised steps conveyed a sense of grandeur and solemnity. She noted that behind the impressive formations were months of rigorous training with discipline and determination. For her, the rehearsal heightened the anticipation of the upcoming National Day, and she was determined to attend the official ceremony.

Among the spectators was Russian tourist Dimitry Na, 38, who said he felt fortunate to be in Hanoi with his nine-year-old son during the National Day celebrations. Witnessing the parade rehearsal, he described the experience as unforgettable. He found Hanoi warm and hospitable, and expected that during their week in the capital, his son can experience the spirit of patriotism in the chants of “Vietnam” echoing along the parade route.

For many families, the event was an opportunity to instil pride in the younger generation. Dang Thi Hien from Thanh Tri commune said she wanted her children to witness the discipline and modernity of the People’s Army of Vietnam. She expressed pride in being part of the review and planned to return early for the final review on August 30 as a way of showing love for the nation.

Although it was her third time watching the rehearsal, Nguyen Phuong Quynh, 45, from Bac Tu Liem ward, said the emotions remained as strong as the first. She felt deeply moved and proud as the formations passed amid the cheers of the crowds, calling it a precious and unforgettable memory.

As the rehearsal ended, the warmth of the people lingered in every street – in smiles, waves, shouts of encouragement, and blessings for the troops.

Beyond a rehearsal, the event served as both encouragement and a powerful display of patriotism and national pride. It gave citizens an opportunity to express their feelings, filling the capital with gratitude and turning it into a true celebration of unity.

Vietnamplus