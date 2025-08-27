“The steel ballet” of SU-30MK2 masters

Ahead of Vietnam’s 80th National Day, Air Force pilots and technicians are training intensively at Kep Air Base, ensuring flawless aerial displays of SU-30MK2 fighters over Hanoi on September 2.

A formation of SU-30MK2 fighter jets performs an aerial display during the comprehensive rehearsal for the A80 grand celebration.

In the sweltering heat and unpredictable weather of late August, officers, pilots, and technicians of the Vietnam People’s Air Force have been training relentlessly, fine-tuning their skills to deliver spectacular aerial displays over Hanoi on the morning of September 2, 2025, marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (A80).

The silent heroes

At Kep Air Base in Bac Ninh—home of the Regiment 927, Division 371, Air Defense–Air Force Service—the atmosphere stirs to life at dawn, long before the morning haze lifts off the fields. Teams of pilots, ground crew, and technicians dive into their meticulous preparations for the upcoming national celebration.

Clad in sweat-stained overalls streaked with grease after inspecting the SU-30MK2 “Cobra” fighters lined up in the hangar, Captain Nguyen Van Giao, Deputy Technical Squadron Leader, explained with a sense of duty, “For every single flight, absolute safety is non-negotiable. Even a loose bolt cannot be overlooked.”

According to Captain Nguyen Van Giao, aircraft maintenance follows a strict multi-stage protocol: pre-day inspections, pre-flight checks, inter-flight checks, and post-flight evaluations. To ensure peak readiness, ground crews often rise at 3 a.m. Each team of 6–9 specialists covers engines, avionics, flight equipment, and armaments.

“Having served seven years in Regiment 927, I’m proud to contribute my share to this historic mission,” Captain Nguyen Van Giao said.

Though they never sit in the cockpit, these technicians are regarded as “silent heroes”—the invisible shield ensuring every pilot’s confidence in the skies.

Nearly 25 years with Regiment 927 in the field of radio-electronics, Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Duy Dien has preserved the same passion for his profession as when he first began.

“The SU-30MK2 is an incredibly advanced fighter. But the more modern it is, the less room there is for error. As technicians, we must be precise down to the millimeter—like surgeons in an operating room,”

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Duy Dien shared. In the eyes of this seasoned “master craftsman” gleamed determination, unwavering focus, and a quiet yet burning pride.

Ready to fulfill the mission with excellence

By 5:30 a.m., after exhaustive checks, an SU-30MK2 taxied from its hangar, thundered down the runway, and shot skyward on a meteorological reconnaissance mission. The roar of its afterburners shattered the morning calm. Within 30 minutes, it returned safely, paving the way for full-scale training flights.

The joy of two pilots after completing their demonstration flight on the fighter jets

Soon, formations of Yak-130 and L-39NG jet trainers took off in sequence, followed by the formidable SU-30MK2 squadron. In the clear August sky, the fighters carved arrow-shaped formations with flawless precision—a demonstration not just of firepower, but of the skill, intellect, and will of Vietnamese airmen.

After nearly two hours of rigorous maneuvers under the blazing sun, the aircraft returned one by one. Stepping down from SU-30MK2 No.8571, Lieutenant Colonel Do Trung Dung, Deputy Political Commissar of Regiment 927 and a first-class pilot with over 1,700 flight hours, smiled broadly, “This mission carries immense responsibility. Our entire regiment—pilots, technicians, officers—has trained tirelessly. We’re deeply honored to take part in the A80 celebrations.”

He noted that around 30 aircraft of different types will perform over historic Ba Dinh Square. With varied altitudes and speeds, coordination between pilots and ground command must be flawless to guarantee both safety and spectacle.

This year, the SU-30MK2 squadron will debut a five-ship formation, demanding absolute precision. After the main fly-past, they will return for a second pass, executing bold, complex maneuvers before splitting, with two aircraft swooping low over West Lake for the public to witness Vietnam’s cutting-edge fighters up close.

Months of relentless training—tight schedules, high intensity, unforgiving standards—have forged both veteran pilots and a new generation. Among them is Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Thai Duong, 35, commander of the 2nd Squadron, Regiment 923, and the youngest pilot in the SU-30MK2 formation with over 900 flight hours.

“I flew at the Vietnam International Defense Expo in 2024 and during the 50th anniversary of National Reunification in Ho Chi Minh City,” he said. “But the A80 mission is even more demanding. Thanks to our intensive preparation, my team and I are fully confident.”

As the roaring jets returned to base, their pilots exchanged firm handshakes and warm laughter, a brief release before the next round of training. Every drop of sweat, every dawn spent on the tarmac, is a down payment for the soaring moments that millions of Vietnamese will soon witness.

On September 2, the skies above Hanoi will not only echo with the solemn spirit of history but also blaze with the wings of “iron birds”—symbols of strength, pride, and the unyielding resolve of the Vietnam People’s Air Force, always ready to defend the homeland and soar higher into the future.

By Quoc Khanh, Tran Luu – Translated by Thuy Doan