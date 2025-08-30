Le Hoai Trung named acting Foreign Minister

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presided over a ceremony to announce the decision to assign Le Hoai Trung, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chief of the Party Central Committee Office, as Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs in Hanoi.

According to the decision, Mr. Trung will also serve as Secretary of the Party Committee of the ministry for the 2025–2030 term.

Speaking at the ceremony, PM Pham Minh Chinh emphasised that Trung is exemplary in political mettle, ethical standards, and strategic, sharp thinking, with formal training in diplomacy. Over 43 years of service, he has amassed extensive experience in the field of foreign affairs.

Lauding achievements of the diplomatic sector and its contributions to national construction and development, the PM underscored the role of Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son, who has led the sector since the start of the term and held various positions closely connected with the diplomatic service.

PM Pham Minh Chinh noted confidence that Trung, together with Son, will continue to leverage their extensive experience to fully contribute to the Party and State’s diplomacy.

In his remarks, Trung expressed determination and commitment to successfully fulfill the tasks entrusted by the Party, State, and Government.

VNA