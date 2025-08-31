Record visitors at National Achievements Exhibition as holiday begins

The 80-year National Achievements Exhibition welcomed a record 600,000 visitors on the first day of the National Day holiday.

The figure was announced by the Organizing Board of the National Achievements Exhibition on August 31, far surpassing the 230,000 visitors recorded on its opening day.

As part of the 12-day cultural industry showcase, the program for August 31 features screenings of popular Vietnamese films, Trang Quynh Nhi- The Legend of Taurus at 9 a.m., followed by a talk with the filmmaking team; and Maika – The Girl from Another Galaxy at 2 p.m., accompanied by a Q&A with director Ham Tran and the child actors.

Visitors line up in long queues at the art experience zone of the exhibition.

The 2025 national achievements exhibition is a major political and cultural event marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2). It runs from August 28 to September 5 at the National Exhibition and Fair Center in the capital city of Hanoi.

Under the theme “80 Years of Independence – Freedom – Happiness”, the exhibition covers nearly 260,000 square meters of indoor and outdoor space, bringing together more than 230 booths from 28 ministries, 34 provinces and cities, along with major corporations and enterprises.

The exhibition space is creatively designed and diverse, ranging from a spiral corridor recreating 95 years of history under the Party’s flag, with booths highlighting socio-economic, cultural, scientific-technological and defense industry achievements.

Visitors can also experience cutting-edge technologies such as virtual reality, multimedia interaction and 3D models, along with a variety of creative cultural industry products. Numerous art performances and cultural exchange programs are also being staged throughout the event.

Beyond showcasing eight decades of national development, the exhibition aims to inspire the vision of a strong and prosperous Vietnam in the new era.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong