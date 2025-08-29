Vietnamese people to get cash gift on National Day

Each Vietnamese citizen will receive VND100,000 (US$3.79) as gift on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day – September 2.

The Prime Minister on August 28 issued an official dispatch regarding the distribution of the gift to the citizens.

According to Document No. 17129-CV/VPTW dated August 28, 2025, the Party Central Committee’s Office reported that the Politburo had approved the policy of presenting gifts to the people on this historic occasion.

To promptly implement the Politburo’s directive, the Prime Minister in his dispatch requested that the Ministry of Finance, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), the Ministry of Public Security, and People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities, in line with their assigned functions and duties, coordinate closely to immediately review eligible recipients, and deliver gifts either via bank transfer or direct distribution, ensuring completion before September 2.

The Ministry of Finance shall take the lead, in coordination with relevant agencies, to urgently report to competent authorities by August 29, and arrange appropriate funding, ensuring state budget balance.

The SBV, meanwhile, must ensure smooth payment systems and cash availability, enabling timely and seamless gift distribution, with no omissions or duplications.

VNA