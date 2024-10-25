Residents await Binh Quoi Ferry

"Binh Quoi Ferry's suspension has left thousands of residents unable to cross the river, disrupting their daily lives. The company is eager to "knock on the doors" of authorities for permission to resume operations, but so far, there has been no progress," said Mr. Tran Van Hoang, owner of the Binh Quoi Ferry, in an interview with SGGP Newspaper.

Disrupted lives

For over two months since the Binh Quoi Ferry ceased operations, Mr. Tran Van Hoang, Director of Binh Quoi Ferry Transportation Services Co. Ltd., has been sitting on pins and needles. He has been actively seeking permission from authorities to extend the ferry's operating license while encouraging his staff to remain patient as they await its reopening. Although the ferry remains docked, Hoang visits daily to inspect and maintain it, feeling increasing frustration as he watches residents come to the dock only to leave disappointed because the ferry is still closed.

Mr. Tran Van Hoang reported that on August 13, 2024, officials from the Waterway Police Department of Ho Chi Minh City instructed the ferry owner to post a notice of temporary suspension and securely dock the vessels. Since then, not only the company's employees but also thousands of residents in Thu Duc City and Binh Thanh District have been hoping for the ferry to resume operations, while the two ferries have remained docked for an extended period.

The ferry dock in Linh Dong Ward, Thu Duc City has been barricaded.

At both ends of the ferry dock, many people were seen arriving only to find the dock closed, causing them to hurriedly turn back to make it in time for work or school. Truong Thi Ngoc, a resident of Linh Dong Ward (Thu Duc City), stood hesitantly in front of the barbed wire fence, gazing toward Binh Quoi dock, and lamented, “Previously, my family would take me to the ferry, and it only took 5 minutes to cross the river, then I’d catch a bus to the city center for work. Since the Binh Quoi Ferry stopped operating, I have to take a long detour via Binh Trieu Bridge, spanning over 7 km, and I often get stuck in traffic.”

Nguyen Van Phuc, a resident near the ferry, shared, “The closure of the ferry has disrupted my family’s daily life. Despite our tight finances, we still had to spend over VND30 million to buy a motorbike for commuting.” Many students attending universities in Binh Thanh District, who had chosen to rent in Linh Dong and Tam Phu Wards (Thu Duc City) due to lower rental prices, now find themselves needing to vacate their homes and search for new accommodations.

According to data from Binh Quoi Ferry Company, approximately 800 to 1,000 motorbikes and 1,000 to 1,500 passengers used the ferry each day. These passengers include workers, traders, and students, many of whom relied on buses to continue their journeys. Consequently, the ferry's suspension not only hampers transportation but also disrupts daily life, creating significant challenges for thousands of families.

Businesses cannot be left to "swim alone"

In a conversation with SGGP Newspaper, Mr. Tran Van Hoang revealed that the ferry's operating license expired on June 30, 2024. Binh Quoi Ferry Company has made efforts to extend its license, but approval has not been granted due to non-compliance with new regulations.

Specifically, at the ferry dock in Ward 28 (Binh Thanh District), the site has been handed over to the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of HCMC for the construction of embankments as part of the anti-erosion project for the Thanh Da Peninsula, leaving no land available for the ferry. Meanwhile, the dock in Linh Dong lacks a waiting area and does not have a land ownership certificate. For several months, company officials have been trying to address these issues, but have seen no results.

According to Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Minh, Deputy Head of the Urban Management Department in Binh Thanh District, the HCMC Department of Transport granted Binh Quoi Ferry an extension to operate until June 2024. Under Decree 06/2024 regarding the management of inland waterway operations, the authority to announce, re-announce, and extend inland waterway operations lies with the district.

However, Binh Thanh District has been unable to issue a decision to extend the Binh Quoi Ferry’s operations because the application for the extension submitted by the Binh Quoi Ferry Company does not meet the necessary requirements. The district has formally requested guidance from the HCMC Department of Transport and the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to expedite the ferry's operation resumption.

The HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment has issued a document outlining the procedures for leasing land to establish a ferry dock for transporting passengers across the Binh Quoi - Thu Duc area. Currently, the access road to the dock is a public road used by residents, meaning the Binh Quoi Ferry Company cannot lease the land to claim exclusive ownership for this route. If the company needs to lease State-managed land, it must go through a public auction for land use rights.

Ensuring transportation for thousands of people and vehicles is the responsibility of local authorities, not solely Binh Quoi Ferry Company. Given the current legal regulations, it is quite challenging for Binh Quoi Ferry Company to obtain land use rights certificates for the two ferry docks necessary to extend operations. Therefore, while building a bridge to replace the ferry is not yet feasible, the HCMC People’s Committee needs to take action to promptly restore the Binh Quoi Ferry and address the daily commuting needs of residents.

By Tran Yen – Translated by Thuy Doan