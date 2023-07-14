Resident granted merit certificate for spending VND300 million building road

Authority in Da Lat City of the Central Highland Province of Lam Dong presented a certificate of merit to a resident in the city who voluntarily spent VND300 million (US$ 12,686) fixing a road for facilitating people's travel.

This morning, the People's Committee of Da Lat City organized a ceremony to present a certificate of merit to Mr. Dinh Thai Hong's family at Nguyen Tu Luc 1 Street in Da Lat City for voluntarily contributing funds for road construction.

Realizing that the road in the residential area was badly degraded with potholes possibly resulting in traffic accidents, the family of Mr. Dinh Thai Hong in Ward 8 of Da Lat City invested in fixing the road to facilitate people’s travel.

After one month, the road construction was complete amid residents’ delights.

Previously, the People's Committee of the Southern Province of Binh Phuoc presented the Prime Minister’s certificate of merit to Mr. Nguyen Huu Day on Phan Boi Chau Street in Tan Binh Ward who donated 7,000 square meters of land, including 2 houses, many architectural objects and plants grown on land worth more than VND 15 billion for the construction of the street.