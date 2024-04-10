Report on digital transformation 2023 launched

The annual Report on Digital Transformation 2023 was launched by the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

At the press conference (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the press conference in Hanoi on April 9, providing enterprises with an insight into the twin green and digital transition trend in the world.event, Deputy Director of the MPI’s Enterprise Development Department Nguyen Duc Trung said that the report is an update on the digital transformation in the world and Vietnam in particular while highlighting the twin transition that has been carried out by enterprises across the globe.

With valuable information as well as digital and green transition stories, the report will help the business community make the right choices during the process, he said, adding it is also expected to offer ministries, agencies, and localities new approaches to support enterprises.

As part of the program to support businesses to go digital during 2021-2025, various activities were implemented by the MPI and competent domestic and international parties, with a focus being raising digital transformation awareness of enterprises across 63 cities and provinces.

Firms have understood the significance of digital transformation, with many proactively integrating digital transformation targets into their development strategy as well as mobilizing necessary resources for digital transformation projects, the report revealed.

It stated that the twin transition has become increasingly important on a global scale, with initiatives revolving around sustainably improving productivity and economic efficiency, enhancing climate change resilience, and cutting or eliminating greenhouse gas emissions.

In Vietnam, digital technology and digital transformation are expected to be a motivation to bolster green economic transition and realize strategic targets for green growth.

According to Director for Sustainable Economic Development at GIZ Vietnam Dennis Quennet, although enterprises are well aware of digital transformation, they need supporting policies and programs to make breakthroughs in the process in the coming time.

Vietnamplus