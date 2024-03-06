Remittances to HCMC show sentiment, contributions from overseas Vietnamese

A conference summarizing overseas Vietnamese affairs in 2023 and implementing tasks in 2024 was opened this morning.

Attending and delivering a speech at the conference, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai informed that in 2023, the city’s Party Committee and government made efforts, strengthened combinations of domestic and foreign resources, seized opportunities and obtained many significant achievements in domestic and foreign affairs.

The Standing Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee praised the achievements of the Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese in 2023.

Last year, overseas remittances to Ho Chi Minh City reached nearly US$9.5 billion, surging about 43 percent compared to 2022, equivalent to nearly 50 percent of budget revenue in 2023.

Mr. Hai highly appreciated contributions from the collective of the Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese and overseas Vietnamese groups and individuals to the city’s overall development.

In 2024, the Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee directed the Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese to continue to accelerate coordination with relevant units in luring overseas Vietnamese in construction and development activities of Ho Chi Minh City in particular and the country in general; urgently completing a data software for Vietnamese people abroad and the project on the policy of attracting and effectively promoting remittance resources in Ho Chi Minh City in the period 2023 – 2030.

In addition, it is important to concentrate on activities to celebrate 50 years of the South Liberation and National Reunification on April 30.

On this occasion, the Division of Social Information and Culture under the Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese received a certificate of merit from the Prime Minister; many collectives and individuals of the committee were granted certificates of merit from Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese for their contributions.

There are some photos at the conference this morning:

Collectives and individuals are granted certificates of merit from Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the Committee for Overseas Vietnamese in Ho Chi Minh City for their contributions.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai attends the conference.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong