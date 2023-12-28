Regional tourism brand between HCMC, Mekong Delta established

The People’s Committees of HCMC and Ben Tre Province yesterday co-held a tourism investment promotion event between the two localities, intending to expand the event to the whole Mekong Delta in the following years.

Tourists in a tour to the National Park in Ca Mau Province of the Mekong Delta



In the event, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Ben Tre Province Nguyen Thi Be Muoi informed that her province is going to invest in key tourism areas while accelerating the task propagandizing unique tourism features in Ben Tre Province. It will gradually develop its own tourism sector as well as the connection program for regional tourism in a more comprehensive way.

In response, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung affirmed that the city is ready to cooperate with all related localities in updating information, connection tasks, and investment attraction activities, with the ultimate aim of socio-economic growth for each concerned area and the whole region.

He hoped that all provinces in the Mekong Delta tighten their links to HCMC so that they can invite the most potential investors to join in promising tourism projects to be carried out in the region.

Thanks to this active and close collaboration between HCMC and 14 provinces in the Mekong Delta in the tourism aspect, it is expected that the regional tourism brand of these localities will become a strong one in the country, able to compete against other tourism destinations in neighboring regions.

In the event, many cooperation agreements between the People’s Committee of Ben Tre Province and businesses, investors from HCMC were successfully signed for tourism development.

By Tin Huy – Translated by Yen Nhi