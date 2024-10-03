Business

Reference exchange rate up VND21 on October 3

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at VND/US$24,115 on October 3, up VND21 from the previous day.

Money.jpg
Illustrative photo

With the current trading band of +/- 5 percent, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is VND/US$25,321 and the floor rate VND/US$22,909.

At major commercial banks, the opening hour rates also increased remarkably.

At 8:15 a.m., Vietcombank listed the buying rate at VND/US$24,490 and the selling rate at VND/US$24,830, both up VND50 from October 2.

Similarly, BIDV also raised both rates by VND60, posting the buying rate at VND/US$24,500 and the selling rate at VND/US$24,840.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Reference exchange rate State Bank of Vietnam commercial banks

