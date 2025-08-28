Reduction of environmental protection tax on petrol proposed to extend till 2026

The reduced Environmental Protection Tax (EPT) on petrol, oil, and lubricants is proposed to remain in effect throughout 2026, before reverting to the standard rates prescribed under Resolution No. 579/2018/UBTVQH14 from 2027.

According to the Standing Committee of the National Assembly's draft Resolution, currently under appraisal by the Ministry of Justice, the reduced EPT rates for petrol, oil, and lubricants will continue to apply in 2026. From January 1, 2027 onwards, the tax rates will revert to the levels stipulated in Resolution No. 579/2018/UBTVQH14, which means a significant increase compared to 2026.

Maintaining the reduced rates in 2026 is expected to help stabilize prices, particularly domestic retail fuel prices, thereby contributing to overall macroeconomic stability amid global economic uncertainties.

However, extending the reduced EPT rates will also result in a shortfall in state budget revenues. It is estimated that in 2026, budget collections will decrease by approximately VND40.501 trillion (US$1.5 billion) compared to the scenario where Resolution No. 579/2018/UBTVQH14 rates are applied.

From January 1, 2026 to December 31, 2026, the proposed environmental protection tax rates are as follows: Gasoline, excluding ethanol: VND2,000 per liter (lower than the rate of VND4,000 per liter stipulated in Resolution No. 579/2018/UBTVQH14)

VND2,000 per liter (lower than the rate of VND4,000 per liter stipulated in Resolution No. 579/2018/UBTVQH14) Jet fuel: VND1,500 per liter (lower than the rate of VND3,000 per liter)

VND1,500 per liter (lower than the rate of VND3,000 per liter) Diesel oil, fuel oil, lubricating oil: VND1,000 per liter (or per kilogram for lubricating grease) (lower than the rate of VND2,000 per liter/kilogram)

VND1,000 per liter (or per kilogram for lubricating grease) (lower than the rate of VND2,000 per liter/kilogram) Kerosene: VND600 per liter (lower than the rate of VND1,000 per liter)

By Anh Phuong- Translated by Dan Thuy