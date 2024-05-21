Red sand flood causes chaos on road to Mui Ne

In the early morning of May 21, on the gateway to the Ham Tien - Mui Ne tourist area in Binh Thuan Province, red sand floods continuously fell down covering a series of motorbikes and cars and causing much damage to people's property.
Red sand from high hills cascaded and blanketed Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street in Phan Thiet City resulting in traffic congestion. Worse, red sand buried vehicles and local residents’ property.
Local authorities mobilized vehicles and human resources to urgently fix the problem. At about 9 a.m. on the same day, vehicles can move slowly through Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street.
Worse, a similar red sand flood occurred at about 4 a.m. on the same day on Huynh Thuc Khang Street in Phan Thiet City; as a result, cars and many motorbikes were buried.
Chairman Bui Ngoc Lam of Mui Ne Ward People's Committee said that after the incident occurred, the local government mobilized more than 10 vehicles including excavators and trucks to fix the incident.
Vice Chairman Le Van Chon of Phan Thiet City People's Committee said that responsible units are currently trying to handle the problem. At the same time, the People's Committee of Phan Thiet City and the Department of Construction are advising the People's Committee of Binh Thuan Province to declare a state of emergency.