Red sand flood causes chaos on road to Mui Ne

Within just one night, a flood of red sand caused chaos on Ham Tien - Mui Ne coastal road in the South Central Province of Binh Thuan, burying people's houses and dozens of motorbikes and cars.

Red sand from high hills cascaded and blanketed Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street in Phan Thiet City, resulting in traffic congestion and burying vehicles and local residents’ property.

In the early morning of May 21, on the gateway to the Ham Tien - Mui Ne tourist area in Binh Thuan Province, red sand floods continuously fell down covering a series of motorbikes and cars and causing much damage to people's property.

Local authorities mobilized vehicles and human resources to urgently fix the problem. At about 9 a.m. on the same day, vehicles can move slowly through Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street.

Red sand floods into people's houses, causing some structures to collapse. Many properties are also swept away by water mixed with red sand.

Worse, a similar red sand flood occurred at about 4 a.m. on the same day on Huynh Thuc Khang Street in Phan Thiet City; as a result, cars and many motorbikes were buried.

Chairman Bui Ngoc Lam of Mui Ne Ward People's Committee said that after the incident occurred, the local government mobilized more than 10 vehicles including excavators and trucks to fix the incident.

Many people's cars and motorbikes are stuck in a layer of mud and sand about half a meter thick.

Vice Chairman Le Van Chon of Phan Thiet City People's Committee said that responsible units are currently trying to handle the problem. At the same time, the People's Committee of Phan Thiet City and the Department of Construction are advising the People's Committee of Binh Thuan Province to declare a state of emergency.

By Tien Thang – Translated By Anh Quan