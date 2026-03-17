Record voter turnout shatters hostile election rhetoric

The March election achieved nearly perfect voter turnout, successfully demonstrating immense public trust, widespread civic engagement, and the effective use of digital technology for transparency.

A massive turnout of voters in HCMC participated in casting their ballots to elect deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 tenure on March 15 (Photo: SGGP)

The election for deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 tenure, which occurred on March 15, reflects immense expectations regarding the consolidation of the state apparatus to realize the strategic objectives formulated at the 14th National Party Congress. The most vivid testament to the election’s resounding success is the enthusiastic response of the populace.

Leading up to the election, certain ill-intention people alleged that the public was apathetic, reluctant to vote, and lacked faith in the democratic process. However, according to the comprehensive report from the National Election Council, as of 11:00 p.m. on March 15, nearly 76.2 million eligible voters had participated in casting their ballots (achieving an impressive rate of 99.68 percent).

The democratic nature, overarching consensus, and society’s robust response to the election were further delineated through striking images and memorable moments.

These included the poignant image of 106-year-old Ho Thi Lui, a Ca Dong woman from Da Nang City, leaning heavily on her cane to reach the polling station in Ayun Village of Nam Tra My Commune; 109-year-old Duong Thi Sao from Quang Tri Province, setting an exemplary standard by attending the opening ceremony and personally casting her ballot; and the centenarian couple, Mr. Le Trong Ngu (100 years old) and Mrs. Vu Thi Yen (98 years old) in Nghe An Province, who, despite their advanced age, maintained their civic consciousness impeccably.

It was also a generational continuation manifested through the evident eagerness of the youth. Numerous university students and young adults articulated their profound pride when holding a ballot for the very first time, deeply perceiving the weighty responsibility of selecting worthy elected representatives.

This election also meticulously accounted for the execution of voting rights by vulnerable individuals or those currently subjected to special legal management. Numerous ballot boxes were transported directly to residences to assist voters with frail health or disabilities. Individuals temporarily held in custody at detention centers were also granted appropriate conditions to vote per stringent regulations.

Across various social media platforms, a multitude of images featuring individuals and families holding their ballots were widely posted and shared, accompanied by overwhelmingly positive sentiments. A truly vivid democratic tableau was successfully constructed. The people’s right to mastery was executed equitably and universally, spanning from urban centers to remote mountainous regions, and encompassing everyone from the youth to honored senior citizens.

When confronting advocating arguments for boycotts, profound cynicism, and deliberate incitement of the masses, there’s no need for refutation. Objective reality itself and rigorous statistical data have autonomously fulfilled that function in the most persuasive manner possible. The near-absolute voter turnout rate has effectively rendered these slanderous allegations entirely worthless.

When the vast majority of citizens voluntarily and eagerly proceed to the ballot boxes, the opposing voices echoing across social media merely expose the acute isolation and profound loneliness of a minute minority swimming against the nation’s prevailing current. In response to bombast clinging to manual procedures to fabricate claims of a “lack of transparency,” the sophisticated digital data management system deployed in this election has emerged as an impenetrable “shield,” decisively refuting all skepticism.

Citizens can effortlessly access comprehensive personal information, detailed biographies, and specific action programs of the candidates via online platforms with absolute clarity. Consequently, they possess ample time and requisite data to make well-informed decisions when “entrusting their faith to the right person.”

According to the results of the third consultative conference, there are 864 candidates nationwide across 182 electoral units vying for 500 NA seats. The competitive ratio stood at 1.73 candidates per deputy, wherein the number of candidates introduced by local authorities constituted an overwhelming majority (647 individuals). All candidates are individuals who have been rigorously tested, tempered through practical experience, and command immense prestige.

Malicious personal smears cannot possibly obscure their substantial achievements and concrete contributions to the national welfare and the people’s livelihood. This categorically negates the fallacious “Party nominates, people vote” claim that malicious elements persistently peddle.

Democracy isn’t merely a set of definitions subjectively imposed from external sources; rather, it’s carefully measured by the profound satisfaction and substantive participation of citizens in constructing the state management apparatus. The election on March 15 concluded with resounding success, predicated firmly upon the spirit of the rule of law and a profound civic consciousness.

Observing the steady stream of voters and the compelling figures, it’s firmly believed that, under the steadfast leadership of the Party and the immense strength of the great national unity bloc, Vietnam is currently converging sufficient power and collective wisdom to confidently navigate the waves and advance into an era of robust development.

On the election day, the advanced progress tracking software demonstrated its profound efficacy by enabling precise updates down to each individual and every percentage point of the voting rate. This vividly illustrates a modern, rapid, and highly accurate governance capacity, ensuring that every single ballot is recorded with absolute fidelity. Digital transformation isn’t merely an instrument for administrative reform; from a political perspective, it represents the definitive technical solution to safeguard the integrity of democracy.

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By Dr. Nguyen Quynh Anh – Translated by Thanh Tam