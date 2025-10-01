Rainfall over Northern region forecast to ease

Weather models from both Vietnam and international agencies indicate that Hanoi and multiple areas in the North will persist in rain on October 1.

By October 2, the sky is expected to gradually be clear of rain clouds.

According to updated data from the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hanoi and the Northern region will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon and evening.

The JMA warns that high humidity in Hanoi may cause localized downpours, while NOAA forecasts cloudy skies with intermittent rain. From October 2, Hanoi is expected to return to dry and sunny conditions.

The JMA and the ECMWF issued forecasts for Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region, with mostly sunny conditions in the morning and early afternoon, temperatures reaching 33–34 degrees Celsius.

From noon to late afternoon, brief showers and thunderstorms may occur.

Rainfall over the Northern region is forecast to ease gradually.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported on the morning of October 1 that the North and Thanh Hoa Province would still experience moderate to heavy rain, with some localized areas seeing very heavy rainfall.

From the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue in the region, with some areas experiencing heavy rain, though less intense than in the morning.

Some areas from Nghe An Province to Hue City and the South Central Coast are expected to suffer scattered showers and thunderstorms, while the Central Highlands and Southern regions will see scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong